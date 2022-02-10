Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MESA COUNTY SAFETY FAIR
The 41st annual Mesa County Safety Fair will be held at Mesa Mall on February 16-17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.
A virtual safety fair will also be held from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25. This fair can be accessed from the Mesa County Safety Council website: mesacountysafetycouncil.org
The safety fair is free to the public and will showcase safety education with many organizations providing hands-on and live demonstrations for children.
For more information about the annual Mesa County Safety Fair, check out the Mesa County Safety Council website: mesacountysafetycouncil.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:23 AM
Sunset: 05:44:35 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM
Sunset: 05:45:45 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:10:09 AM
Sunset: 05:46:55 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:09 AM
Sunset: 05:48:04 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM
Sunset: 05:49:14 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM
Sunset: 05:50:23 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM
Sunset: 05:51:31 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.