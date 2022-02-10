MESA COUNTY SAFETY FAIR

The 41st annual Mesa County Safety Fair will be held at Mesa Mall on February 16-17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.

A virtual safety fair will also be held from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25. This fair can be accessed from the Mesa County Safety Council website: mesacountysafetycouncil.org

The safety fair is free to the public and will showcase safety education with many organizations providing hands-on and live demonstrations for children.

For more information about the annual Mesa County Safety Fair, check out the Mesa County Safety Council website: mesacountysafetycouncil.org.