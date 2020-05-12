Mesa County commissioners began the week by saluting the deputies and officers who serve the community. On Monday, May 10-16, 2020, was declared National Police Week in Mesa County.
Since the first recorded death in 1791, more than 21,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have been killed in the line of duty, the commissioners’ proclamation reads. Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis and Operations Capt. Todd Sorenson joined area law enforcement agencies and the Mesa County Board of Commissioners in recognizing the work law enforcement officers do everyday.
“We are citizens first. We are your neighbors, coaches, pastors, and volunteers who choose to serve our community by putting on a uniform,” said Sorenson in the press release.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and our federal, state and local law enforcement partnerships. Together we have been able to address crime, provide mental health services and make our schools safer like never before,” he said.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard began the with a ceremony raising the American flag to half-staff to honor those who have died in the line of duty.
The flag will remain at half-staff for the duration of Police Week.
Three local law enforcement have been killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Edward Innes was killed on September 27, 1906, during an inmate jail escape. Fruita Police Department lost Acting Chief Dan Dalley in June 2001. Most recently, Deputy Derek Geer of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office died after being shot by an armed suspect in February of 2016, the Sheriff’s Office states.
A wreath, first displayed in the Sheriff’s Office lobby, will be placed on Deputy Geer’s grave in a private ceremony this week to honor and remember his sacrifice. Learn more about Deputy Derek Geer on the Sherrif’s Office website.