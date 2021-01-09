Mesa County Public Health saw a significant spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 229 new positive tests.
The jump pushes the county’s two-week positivity rate over 7%. The rate had been declining steadily in recent weeks, but now sits at 7.79%.
COVID-19 deaths went unchanged in Friday’s update from the county health department. Since the pandemic began, 110 Mesa County residents with COVID-19 have died, 87 of those died directly from the coronavirus. Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that 5,138 Coloradans with COVID-19 have died.
Friday’s report noted 38 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 31 being Mesa County residents.
Also on Friday, the city of Grand Junction announced in a press release that seven city employees had tested positive for COVID-19 this week.