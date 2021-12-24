An adult man over the ages of 60 is the first person in Mesa County to be hospitalized with the flu this season.
Mesa County Public Health reported the hospitalization Thursday in a press release.
Last year was a mild flu season that saw no pediatric deaths and only 34 hospitalizations across all of Colorado, according to county health.
“Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) expects there to be a greater impact of influenza this year because many of the COVID-19 precautions that also kept flu activity low in 2020, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, are more relaxed, possibly resulting in a more active flu season,” the press release noted.
Health officials are encouraging residents to get their flu shots if they haven’t already. Additionally, residents can avoid close contact; cover their mouth and nose; practice frequent handwashing; avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth and stay home when sick.
Flu activity this year is at low levels, county health reports, with the first cases just now being identified. Peak activity in Mesa County typically occurs in February or March.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible to get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Getting an annual flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine and booster offer the best protection against severe illness.