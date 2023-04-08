Data from the latest Bray Report indicates a 57% drop in building permits in the last year, a phenomena that some attribute to the high price of materials.
“The question people are asking is why builders aren’t building,” said Brian Donaldson, a broker with Bray Real Estate, at a Friday press conference. “It boils down to whether builders can acquire the necessary products and materials and still make a profit. That is getting more difficult to do, frankly. The cost of dirt alone has risen.”
March 2023 recorded 102 building permits, whereas in 2022, March had 237, according to the Bray Report.
Donaldson said that despite the dip in building permits, there is “no way” that Grand Junction is “overbuilt.” Instead, he attributes part of the issue to a relatively dull time in the real estate world.
The market has slowed down, Donaldson said, which has also contributed to a general hesitancy from developers. Many properties are staying on the market for longer, inhibiting the need for sprawling new neighborhoods to be built.
Other findings from the March report show that the duration for which houses are staying on the market has risen 55%. The average in March 2023 was 65 days, compared to only 42 in March 2022.
This, too, is a multifaceted issue, Donaldson explained.
Active listings increased by 86% from March 2022 to March 2023. With more inventory, buyers are afforded the leisure to sift through their options and contemplate their choices with less urgency to buy quickly. Ultimately, a higher volume of inventory increases how long property stays on the market, according to Donaldson.
A slight increase in the overall median price of a home, from $367,800 in March 2022 to $370,000 in 2023, shows that the cost of home ownership remains steep for a lot of people.
February 2023 was almost identical to February 2022 with regards to overall median prices, from $359,750 to $359,000 respectively. Home prices then began to rise throughout the remainder of 2022, hitting a high of $416,000 as a median price, before dropping down to $370,000 toward the end of the year. By the end of 2022, 254 homes were sold at more than $750,000, including 72 $1 million-plus homes
The more expensive homes are also slow moving in 2023. So far, there have been 15 homes sold for more than $750,000, and four of those had cost more than $1 million.
“It’s a standard supply and demand thing,” Donaldson said. “When you only have so much supply and a huge demand, the price has to go up.”
Sales are also down by 29%, dropping to 558 homes sold from 787 a year prior. Donaldson said fewer people are selling at the moment. With more people owing less on their mortgages, people are generally less inclined to see a property they’re close to paying off. Grand Junction also serves as a place where an older demographic of people come to retire, which also makes the market less hot.
But as the Western Slope, and Grand Junction in particular, continues to grow, and as the price of renting continues to skyrocket, Donaldson feels that “if you can buy, you probably should.”
“You have to ask yourself if it is better for me, as a buyer, to rent a place, versus going and buying your own,” Donaldson said. “The rental market is extremely tight right now. There is much less flexibility as a renter, so that is a benefit of owning a place. Yes, it comes with more responsibility, but overall home ownership is the better option.”