Data from the latest Bray Report indicates a 57% drop in building permits in the last year, a phenomena that some attribute to the high price of materials.

“The question people are asking is why builders aren’t building,” said Brian Donaldson, a broker with Bray Real Estate, at a Friday press conference. “It boils down to whether builders can acquire the necessary products and materials and still make a profit. That is getting more difficult to do, frankly. The cost of dirt alone has risen.”

