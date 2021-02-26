Mesa County's vaccine rollout continues to ramp up with over 6,500 vaccines distributed last week alone, a number it took the county over a month to reach initially. The increase, up from 5,581 the week before, may just be the tip of the iceberg.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would be the third vaccine approved by health officials, is safe. Independent advisers will further debate whether to recommend the shot on Friday and a decision is expected within days.
“The state asked me this week if we could do 5,000 doses a day… we can,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said.
He wasn’t sure whether that number would become a reality but was prepared either way.
Mesa County Public Health’s mass vaccination site plans to administer 700 to 800 vaccines per day for the remainder of the week and move up to 1,000 first and second doses per day next week.
Winter storms delayed vaccine shipments across the country last week, though no appointments in Mesa County were canceled due to the delay. MCPH received the bulk of its vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, about a week later than usual, as vaccine appointments couldn’t be planned in advance as they usually are. Typically, vaccine appointments are planned five to seven days in advance, according to Mesa County Public Health. ‘
Kuhr didn’t expect the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout to be immediate but admitted that it could be a real game changer.
One of the advantages of the J&J vaccine compared to the others is that it only takes one dose, according to AP News.
“We probably won’t get it until the second week of March,” he said.
One of the concerns with the J&J vaccine, however, is its effectiveness. Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed that the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 and about 85% effective against the most serious illness. Tests showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 95% effective at protection against symptomatic COVID-19.
“Why would I take the J&J vaccine when the efficacy is 66%... what we have to push is 85% when it comes to complications, one dose really prevents severe illness,” Kuhr said.
He said that the 85% is the more important number and having to only take one dose is going to be very helpful when vaccinating undeserved populations, such as homeless populations.
“Coordinating that second dose can be a challenging,” Kuhr added. “With this we don’t have to worry about it.”
As more and more vaccines are administered at the Grand Junction Convention Center, finding additional parking maybe something the health department looks into.
“We started out with a couple to a couple hundred to 500 a day and we did it with the staff on hand,” Kuhr said. “I feel good about that.”
As Mesa County Public Health continue to expand the vaccine distribution list, those that are added to the list through their occupation are suggested to sign up for the vaccine through their employer.
With more of the community getting vaccinated, the recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control continues to be to wear a mask, stay at least six-feet away from others, avoid crowds, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and wash hands often.
“It’s important for everyone to continue using tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions,” the CDC reports. “Experts are also looking at how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities.”
Mesa County moved back down to level yellow on the state’s COVID dial last week, allowing up to 50% capacity with social distancing measures in place and allowing personal gatherings of up to 10 people.
Garfield County, on the other hand, will be moving to level blue on Friday after the county saw a 5% positivity rate or less, 15 to 100 cases per 100,000 and stable or declining hospitalizations for seven straight days.
At level blue, the maximum number of people that can attend indoor and outdoor events increases as well as easing off other restrictions.