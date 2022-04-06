April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Mesa County Department of Human Services paid homage to the event by gathering outside the Grand Junction Community Services Building and having all of their staff plant blue pinwheels in the front lawn area.
This has become an annual occurrence for the MCDHS staff, as the blue pinwheel is symbolic of the good and rewarding childhoods all children ought to have.
Joe Kellerby, director of Child Welfare and Adult Protection for Mesa County Department of Human Services, feels that it’s a community-wide effort to ensure a safe environment for children in the county, saying that “it doesn’t just sit with the Department of Human Services, it’s a community-wide effort to keep children and youth safe.”
“(Child abuse) is there. It’s out there. We definitely have abuse and neglect going on in Mesa County. I do think that over the last three to five years, we have improved our systems and how we respond to abuse and neglect. So instead of being so situational on the call that comes in, we will do a whole family system assessment,” Kellerby said.
What that means is that after ensuring the child’s safety, Kellerby and his team will engage the family members to try and help them get the services they need to improve their own livelihoods.
Statistics show that child abuse and neglect is a prevalent issue in Mesa County.
According to the county’s Department of Human Services, there was an average of 577 calls a month over the past 21 months to the child abuse hotline.
Of those calls, an average of 395 referrals of abuse and/or neglect were made. In these cases, DHS completes an assessment to determine if the allegations meet criteria for abuse/neglect findings.
A total of 202 children were taken from a home and placed in custody of DHS, with the children then placed in foster care or a kinship home.
An average of 70 times a month, children remained in the home after a call, with a caseworker assigned to the family, which will receive preventative services, therapy or engagement services.
Kellerby and his team respond to calls that come in from community members, concerned family members and mandatory reporters like counselors and teachers. They then respond to those calls and interact with the respective families to “ensure the safety and well-being of the youth.”
Kellerby’s advice for the layperson in identifying abuse and neglect? Simply make the call.
“Just call,” Kellerby said. “Let us determine if the call meets criteria for a full child protection assessment. If it doesn’t, we now have different routes to engage families even if it doesn’t meet our criteria for them to get connected to services in the community so that child abuse doesn’t take place.”
Information: 970-242-1211 is the local Child Protection Hotline.