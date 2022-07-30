The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week it has arrested Jeffrey Heal, 41, who was wanted on a $500,000 arrest warrant.
According to the arrest affidavit, Heal, who was wanted on a warrant for drug possession with intent to distribute, was located at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a dirt lot near the I-70 Business Loop and 31 1/2 Road.
When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Heal was traveling in, he attempted to flee in the vehicle before crashing it into a ditch and running away, according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement searched the nearby area for Heal, ultimately locating him hiding in a canal, according to the affidavit.
Heal was taken into custody without incident after deputies threatened to taser him while he was underwater.
Police found an estimated 10 grams of what was believed to be methamphetamine on Heal’s person, according to the affidavit, and during a search of his car found approximately 5.4 grams of fentanyl.
Also recovered were several checkbooks, a Visa card and identification documents belonging to other people.
After he was taken into custody, Heal was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Mesa County Jail.
He faces four counts of class one possession of drugs with intent to distribute, one count of class two possession of drugs with intent to distribute, six counts of class three possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, six counts of class one possession of drugs, two counts of importing drugs, two counts of unlicensed manufacturing of marijuana concentrate, one count of vehicular eluding, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of obstructing law enforcement, one count of distribution of fentanyl, one count of resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a financial transaction device and one count of criminal possession of someone else’s identification.
Heal was also charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS person, although the arrest warrant makes no mention of an assault other than a deputy cutting his hands and arms.
Heal is being held at the Mesa County Jail on two separate $250,000 cash bonds.