As the Mesa County Detention Facility deals with its greatest outbreak to date, Mesa County Sheriff Matthew Lewis said his goal now is to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to a greater portion of the jail population.
“We had two pods (out of six) that have inmates who have tested positive or are symptomatic,” he said. “Our hope is to limit the outbreak to those two pods.”
All inmates in the two affected housing areas, or pods, were tested regardless of whether the individual exhibited symptoms. As of around noon on Friday, Lewis said 61 inmates had tested positive. But, by Friday evening, the Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard listed the jail outbreak — first reported on Nov. 4 — to be at 107 cases. A total of 397 people were reported to be in the jail.
“It is, without a doubt, a struggle,” Lewis said. “This has been something we have been hoping to avoid since March. Unfortunately, with the way the virus has been traveling through the community, I think it’s unrealistic to think it won’t come into the facility.”
Each of the six housing units in the Mesa County Detention Facility are physically separated from each other. When the first positive tests came back last week, the MCSO began doing targeted testing for specific inmates who were believed to have been exposed to the virus or who were symptomatic. They have since had two affected pods isolated from the rest of the population. Movement in and out of the pods has also been restricted.
“Absent COVID, inmates regularly transition between each of the pods based on length of stay, security risk, behavior, criminal history and other factors. There is normally some movement,” Lewis explained. “We have stopped all movement when we saw these symptomatic pods.”
His hope is that by isolating the two pods from the others, he can keep inmates in the four other pods out of the outbreak.
“What we are dealing with is much like a congregate care facility. The inmates live in close proximity to one another and the likelihood of transmission is higher,” he said.
The Mesa County Detention Facility is not the first jail to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19. Throughout the week, The Denver Post has run several stories on the outbreak at the El Paso County Jail, which reportedly ballooned to more than 1,200 infected inmates Thursday.
Locally, the Sheriff’s Office instituted several operational changes since the pandemic started, including having all inmates at the jail screened by on-site medical personnel before entering, isolating symptomatic inmates and issuing masks and having access to additional cleaning products to disinfect their personal living spaces as needed.
Lewis said masks are issued to all inmates who enter to the facility.
“It’s not just whether they ask or not, everyone is provided with them,” he said.
While in-person visitation was suspended earlier in the pandemic, family members have been able to communicate directly with inmates in writing, and off-site video visitations.
“Most are finding out about positive cases from their loved one on the inside and have remained in communication with them. They have not been cut off from the outside world,” Lewis said.
Lewis said the MCSO has assured family members of inmates that they are doing everything they can.
“We are taking this very seriously. Loved ones in our care are being cared for and receiving medical attention, cleaning supplies and anything they need during this difficult time,” he added.
Staff at the MCSO are also not exempt from the community transmission seen in Mesa County these past few weeks.
“I think it’s important to realize we are, as an organization, a slice of the community. It’s ridiculous to expect that this would travel through the community the way it has and we wouldn’t be affected,” Lewis said. “Without a doubt, we are seeing it among our staff and I’m very concerned.”
As of noon on Friday, eight detention facility staff and two operations staff were out with positive tests for COVID-19. A number of other employees were also out, pending test results.
“It’s been impactful but not debilitating,” Lewis said.
Lewis did not expect a reduction in services or operations as a result of the reduced staffing.
“We haven’t had to adjust what services are delivered to the community. We have not had to reduce services. We’re still staffing all the posts and division in the jail. The Records Division is receiving people. We’re making it work but that being said we’ve been affected and it’s concerning,” he said.
MCSO staff have been required to wear masks anytime they are on duty or around others.
Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker echoed a similar message as far as operations and staffing goes despite the surge in COVID-19 cases seen throughout the county.
“Our services are the same as they’ve been. We’re still responding to calls for service like we normally would,” he said.
On Nov. 6, two police department employees tested positive for COVID-19. Both employees self-isolated at home and the GJPD has had several additional positive cases. The lobby of the police station will be closed moving forward as a result.
“There’s a chance we could go into accident alert status, but we’re not there yet. We’re really encouraging people if there is no threat to life... it’s safer for people do online reporting,” Shoemaker said.