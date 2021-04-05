Testing for COVID-19 is moving back to the Mesa County Public Health parking lot after operating for months at the fairgrounds.
Heather Alexander, COVID test site supervisor, said she’s happy the site is moving back to where it first started when the pandemic began. She said with the lower case numbers, demand for the tests has been reduced to about 40 or 50 a day.
“It’s a lot easier now,” Alexander said. “To be honest, it’s a little boring right now, but it’s good. It’s a good thing. I’m glad our community has been getting to a place where we’re opening more.”
Only a few months ago, work at the testing site was anything but boring. Alexander said the days during the fall spike in cases were “insane,” but that the Mesa County Public Health team at the testing site was able to adapt and improve their processes to get everyone tested.
“I would be plugging myself in wherever they need me the most,” Alexander said. “I tended to be out in the line making sure that we had our workers out there pre-registering people, so when they got to the main hut for registration, they could just fly through. So I’d help with that. I really was floating around a lot.”
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said at the height of the surge in Mesa County, the fairgrounds tested 1,000 to 1,200 people a day. He said they learned how to increase efficiency to deal with that demand.
“We had a couple days of parking backed up onto Highway 50 because our biggest day was about 1,500 people,” Kuhr said. “As a result of that, we figured out we could park 800 people in the facility at a time and then pull rows in. So that was an improvement rather than having people weave through this serpentine line.”
He said with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation since that fall surge, as well as more testing being done by health care providers, they felt it was time to make the move. He said it would also allow the fairgrounds to plan for events as the county continues to open up.
While demand for the tests is low now, Kuhr said the county isn’t quite out of the woods yet. There is still the possibility, until the country reaches herd immunity through vaccinations, that another increase in cases could happen.
“What we didn’t want to do is completely shut it down because there may come a time when we need to ramp that thing back up,” Kuhr said. “So I want to make sure we at least have base services in place, so we can expand as needed.”
Overall, Kuhr said he was proud of the way the staff who ran the site handled the past year.
“I’m proud of the team for ramping that thing up,” Kuhr said.
“The entire response from my team has been that we’re not paralyzed by something that we’re going into, we’re just going to do it. That’s what they’ve done the entire time and it’s been great.”
Alexander also praised the staff working through the thick of the COVID-19 surge and said the people in the community seeking the test were patient despite sometimes long wait times.
“People in general just coming through have had really good attitudes about the whole thing,” Alexander said. “I know how nervous they’ve been.”
The final day at the fairgrounds was Saturday, and the new site will up and running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Health and Human Services building parking lot at 510 29½ Road.
Colorado Mesa University announced last week that it is adjusting its COVID-19 testing hours. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.