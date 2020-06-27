With around 25 new cases in the past two weeks, Mesa County’s total COVID-19 case count is nearing triple digits, with the Fourth of July weekend on the horizon.
“We’ve had a little surge in the past two weeks. It puts us on our toes a little bit,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said.
Should Mesa County’s positive case percentage reach 15%, additional action to slow the spread of the virus may be necessary, including returning to a more restrictive phase of Safer-at-Home or Stay-at-Home. Kuhr said the county would need to reach around 150 positive tests in two weeks to reach its threshold.
“If the county were to exceed a 15% positivity rate or more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in a two-week period (approximately 153 cases in two weeks) the variance is automatically rescinded,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in its response granting Mesa County’s variance last month.
Additionally, the county must remain at less than 50 hospitalizations.
“Our goal is around 70 to 75 tests a day and interest has not waned,” Kuhr said. “I think we are maintaining well.”
With a reopening economy and people flocking to public areas, coronavirus concerns are top of mind. One point Kuhr wanted to get across ahead of a holiday weekend famous for family barbecues and getting together with friends is the importance of social distancing. Several outbreaks the health department has investigated in recent weeks have come from small clusters and family gatherings.
“There’s nothing indicating to me that opening up has led to any outbreaks, but we don’t want to get to the point (where we have to go backward),” Kuhr said. “Don’t let your guard down.”
One outbreak Mesa County contact tracers investigated was associated with a family birthday party last week.
“We’ve seen a lot of small outbreaks at these kinds of gatherings,” he said. “These gatherings of 50 or less… make me a little nervous to be honest.”
Mesa County is hardly the only one in Colorado dealing with this problem.
With 44 new COVID diagnoses between June 8 and 21, nearby Garfield County was only 16 positive cases away from reaching its 60 new case threshold over a two-week period. Boulder County saw a spike with 108 residents testing positive in less than a week, the majority of whom were college-age people living in the Hill neighborhood, Boulder County reported this week.
A story from the Colorado Sun this week said people under 30 accounted for around 40% of Colorado’s coronavirus cases over the past 25 days. One small gathering in Telluride exposed as many as 36 young people to coronavirus, the Colorado Sun reports.
“We all need to play a part in staying open but the conversation doesn’t work if it’s just about masks,” Kuhr said. “Our recommendation is to stay home as much as possible. I don’t want to go backward.”
Kuhr also stressed the importance of getting tested if you have symptoms.
“We had a case recently where this person tested positive and we started to do a case investigation and it turned out the person’s spouse tested positive, had symptoms and didn’t get tested,” Kuhr explained. “She was the one who initially transmitted the disease to the other.”
Kuhr said investigations like this scare him the most and show how quickly the outbreak could “blow up” because if people with symptoms don’t get tested, the virus could spread without health officials ever knowing.
“We need to know who they were in contact with and when, otherwise this could become a really big outbreak,” he said.