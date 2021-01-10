Mesa County tallied 66 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, pushing the county to 10,008 COVID-19 positives since the pandemic began.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Mesa County’s 2019 population at about 154,000.
Including the 66 recorded by Mesa County Public Health in Saturday’s report, the county has had 1,262 new cases of the coronavirus in the past two weeks for a positivity rate of 7.81%.
No new deaths were reported on Saturday and the county’s fatalities sit at 87 for deaths due to COVID-19 and 110 for all deaths among COVID-19 cases.
Forty-one are hospitalized from COVID-19 with 32 of those being county residents.