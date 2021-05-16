Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday by Mesa County Public Health as the county eclipsed 15,000 cases thus far in the pandemic.
The county now has logged 15,026 COVID-19 cases, 251 of those have come in the last four days. Hospitalizations held at 25 and the death toll has risen to 164 fatalities among COVID-19 cases, according to Saturday’s update from health departmen.
The percentage of available beds at area hospitals has improved since Friday’s announcement from MCPH that hospitals were beginning to see a strain from new COVID-19 patients. According to the county’s data dashboard, 75% of Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied and 82% of all beds are occupied. This represents a drop from earlier in the week when over 90% of beds were reported full.