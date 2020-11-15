Mesa County again went over 200 positive COVID-19 tests for a single day in Saturday’s report from the county health department.
The county logged 207 positive tests on Saturday and increased the number of hospitalizations for patients coming in from out of the county.
Although the number of Mesa County residents hospitalized, 34, was unchanged from Friday, the total number of patients receiving treatment at an area facility is now 45, according to county figures.
Mesa County moved closer to 1,800 positive cases in the past two weeks and recorded a positivity rate of 11.23% over that time. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 held at 25. The total for deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is 34.
Statewide, according to numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 2,525 Coloradans with COVID-19 have died.