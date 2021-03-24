Mesa County Public Health reports that 51,668 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered across the county and more than 35,000 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Mesa County reports its vaccine data once a week on Tuesday. The latest report, which runs through March 20, shows that 35,057 residents have received one dose and 16,611 residents have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The 51,668 doses administered thus far represent about 76% of the 68,040 doses that have been allocated to the county.
By contrast, Mesa County Public Health has reported 19 new cases in the past three days. The county total now sits at 13,607 since the pandemic began. Total deaths remain at 124 deaths due to COVID-19 and 156 deaths including cases where the deceased tested positive for the coronavirus but may have died of other causes.
Ten are currently hospitalized in Mesa County.