Two-hundred and sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Mesa County Health Department on Wednesday, a record day for the county.
The additional 216 cases brings the county near the 3,000 mark for cases since the pandemic began. Also included in the county’s daily report was a jump in hospitalizations. The county saw a dozen new residents hospitalized bringing the total to 34.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 held steady at 24. Just as November has been Mesa County’s most infectious for the coronavirus, it has also been the deadliest. Heading into the month, only six people had died from COVID-19. A second number tracked by the county includes those who died and had COVID-19, but were not declared to have died from the disease. That figure stands at 32.
The county’s two-week positivity rate was recorded at 9.61% on Wednesday. The largest age cohort for infections was those in the 20-29 age group, who represented 373 new positive cases in the past two weeks.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment reported that 1,169 patients are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
More than 3,300 new positive cases were reported in Colorado on Wednesday. The state health department also reported that as many as 2,443 people with COVID-19 have died in the state with 2,201 of those directly attributable to the disease.