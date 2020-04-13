Mesa County COVID-19 numbers have shown little movement as the county waits for test results to be returned.
“We’re having a hard time getting those results released and we think we will get back to us this week,” said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. “With that I expect our case count to go up.”
The number of tests jumped up on Monday to 451 with 215 tests still pending.
According to Mesa County Public Health, the county has 34 positive COVID-19 cases, one less than is being reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“I know the CDPHE is stating we have 35. We have one that’s indeterminate. We are retesting that person today,” Kuhr said Monday.
Mesa County’s first official case was March 14 and has since seen six hospitalizations and one person in the intensive care unit after having more than 600 people tested. The county is also reporting that 12 people are now recovered from the virus.
Statewide there are now 7,691 positive cases and 1,493 have been hospitalized at some point. There are now 308 deaths related to COVID-19.
Overall, the state has test 38,742 people.
Montrose County reported another six cases to raise the tally to 63. Garfield is up three to 58, Delta County now has seven cases and Rio Blanco County remains at one case.