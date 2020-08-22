Mesa County is submitting its application to move to the next level of coronavirus variance, which would allow for more people to gather, while maintaining social distancing requirements.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said he has been encouraged by the county’s two-week COVID-19 test rate, which has held below 2%.
“I expect after (today) or next week’s two-week numbers, we’ll be in line with what’s necessary for us to go forward with that next variance,” Kuhr said. “We’re ready.”
That variance, which Kuhr was hoping to submit by the end of the week, would still require businesses and organizations to limit their capacity to 50%, but it has no upper limit on the total number of people who can gather. It also will allow an increase in capacity of 5% every four weeks if the county maintains a low threshold of positive cases.
“Right now, our indoor facilities are limited to 50% or 175 people, whichever is lower,” Kuhr said. “So, I always use the example of the very large places of worship that can hold 1,000 people. It would be nice to be able to give them the ability to open up to a 50% number as opposed to capping them at 175, but that applies across the board.”
Kuhr said there have been several days recently that have only shown one positive case. He also said the county has only seen a small number of outbreaks.
“I know every day I get my own report from my internal team from any outbreaks that we may be investigating, or any clusters, and we’ve had none this week at all,” Kuhr said.
There was a small outbreak in a child care facility in July, which has been resolved, Kuhr said. Two children and a staff member at Orchard Avenue Extended Hours tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no other positive tests at the facility since July.
“Last month, one child attended our program who tested positive for COVID,” Extended Hours owner Sheryl Fisher said in a statement. “In coordination with Mesa County Public Health we quickly quarantined any children and staff who were exposed, eliminating spread to smaller than most family-sized ‘outbreaks.’ We are 21 days past the positive test date and had an empty location that was completely disinfected between our summer and school programs. This case is closed and will be technically resolved with the state database in days.”
Kuhr said outbreaks like this are expected to occur and the key is responding quickly to stop the spread. Kuhr said in the Extended Hours case, everything went as it was supposed to.
“This was nothing unusual,” Kuhr said. “I’m grateful that we haven’t had any real large outbreaks. We intervene and complete all case investigations within a 24-hour period. So that gives us the opportunity to stop it in its tracks.”
Fisher said they have been following the public health guidelines and have been doing regular disinfecting. She said they have been able to continue providing child care service even through the stay-at-home orders.
“The Extended Hours Program has operated since March when schools shut down and has quickly adapted to become a leader in the state and community for how child facilities can support the critical needs of families during COVID-19,” Fisher said. “Extended hours program is proud to be a partner in the community and care for children of employees deemed essential during the stay-at-home orders this spring.”