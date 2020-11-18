Mesa County is about to be placed under tighter COVID-19 restrictions that will close indoor dining and further restrict capacity limits at facilities like gyms.
Businesses that have been recognized by the county for their commitment to public health practices will be sheltered from the new restrictions.
The changes go into effect Friday, according to Mesa County Public Health, and follow an announcement by Gov. Jared Polis on new COVID-19 restrictions and protocols set to take effect.
State officials on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 dial, which health experts use to determine the level of “openness” a county can be based on their COVID-19 cases counts, would change. The dial now includes a red “severe risk” category as well a purple “extreme risk” category. Previously, red represented a stay-at-home order like what Colorado experienced in the spring.
Mesa County Public Heath Executive Director Jeff Kuhr told The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday that county officials anticipate moving into the red “severe risk” category.
Although indoor dining will close, takeout and delivery will remain open. Other restrictions under the new order include limiting office work to 10% capacity and encouraging remote work; closing entertainment and indoor event spaces; prohibiting indoor events; restricting outdoor events to 25% capacity and limiting gyms and other indoor recreation to 10% capacity.
“Critical retail, which are your grocery stores and hardware stores, will be combined with non-critical retail and be allowed to open at 50% capacity,” Kuhr said. “Closing times for everything will go to 8 o’clock, except for critical businesses, so your supermarkets. Although they’re going to 50%, they can operate their normal hours because they’re considered critical business.”
The new restrictions aren’t bad news for all local businesses. Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, anticipating a cold-season surge of the coronavirus earlier in the year, established the Mesa County Variance Protection Program. The program allows businesses to earn a 5-star rating by proving to officials their dedication to sanitation, social distancing, capacity limits and masks.
Businesses with a 5-star rating, including bars, restaurants and gyms, can remain open with 50% capacity. Additionally, businesses with 5-star ratings will have extended business hours, remaining open until 10 p.m.
“The state is still allowing us to do our 5-star program,” Kuhr said. “The businesses that are 5-star businesses will not be impacted by this. The 5-star is helping us. There are about 300 businesses — we have about 100 that we still need to get in touch with, which can be as simple as a phone call — and everyone we’re working with is committed to this. ”
Under the state’s previous dial, counties were ranked in one of three categories. The middle category, safer-at-home, featured three sub categories including the one Mesa County is presently at, the Orange: High Risk Level. The red category under the previous system represented a stay-at-home order.
Mesa County moved into the orange category on Nov. 7. Its shift to severe risk level on Friday comes almost two weeks since that first move, which was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In the past 14 days the county has recorded 1,895 new positive tests.