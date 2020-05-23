In the next phase of COVID-19 safer-at-home phase, Mesa County will reopen the main Motor Vehicle Department office as well as the Clifton office on Tuesday, May 26.
Hours of operation at the main office at 200 S. Spruce St. will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The first hour of operation will be reserved for residents in the “vulnerable population” category.
The last ticket will be issued at 5 p.m.
Transactions available include: new titles, bonds, assigned VINs, manufactured homes, initial registrations, place replacements, persons with disabilities, registration renewals.
Customers with registration renewals will not be given a ticket, but will be instructed when to enter the building.
Customers are encouraged to utilize mail-in, drop-box, phone, kiosk, or online services to renew their tags.
According to a news release, all customers must adhere to social-distancing guidelines and are asked to do the following: Wear a face covering and wear gloves; only one customer per ticket (no guests).
Reasonable accommodations will be provided for older adults or nursing customers.
Customers are still urged to take advantage of the online services via mydmv.colorado.gov for renewals and other e-services.
The Skip the Trip options are still available if customers want to process their title and registration paperwork remotely. Packets are available for download at clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/quick-trip-tips/ or at either the main or Clifton office.
Two renewal kiosks are available in Mesa County:
n Mesa County Central Services Building located at 200 S. Spruce St.
n Clifton City Market located at 569 32 Road
The Clifton Motor Vehicle Department office will open with the same hours as the main office.
The first hour of operation at the Clifton office will also be reserved for residents in the “vulnerable population” category.
The last ticket will be issued at 4:30 p.m.
The plan to reopen the Fruita office will come after phase 3 is approved by the Mesa County Public Health Department
The Motor Vehicle Division may be reached at 970-244-1664; plates@mesacounty.us; clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/