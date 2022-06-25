On June 19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all children down to 6 months old.
Starting June 28, Mesa County Public Health will begin administering the vaccines for young children at its public health clinic in its office at 510 29½ Road.
Clinical Services Manager Allison Sanchez said the delay in vaccine availability between its approval and its rollout next week was a result of ordering the vaccines and waiting for them to arrive.
She said Public Health has appointments scheduled for the next several weeks.
The health department’s website states that COVID-19 is continuing to circulate in Mesa County and is now becoming endemic, like influenza. From May 1 to June 20, a little more than 92% of new cases were in unvaccinated people.
Per Public Health data, 15% of local children ages infant through 4 years old have had COVID-19. This population is estimated to be 4.5% of Mesa County’s population. Public Health said that, when considering unreported cases, 60% to 70% of this age group has no immunity.
“We know that this age group can usually be among those immuno-compromised, so it’s really great now that we have a layer of protection for that group,” Sanchez told The Daily Sentinel.
“It’s the last age group now that we can protect from COVID, so it’s able to now give us the opportunity to protect our whole community, but especially those that are immuno-compromised, as kiddos at that age can be.”
Sanchez knows some in the community might be hesitant or on the fence about the decision to vaccinate their young child, whether they don’t trust the vaccine itself, the vaccine’s effectiveness in children or don’t believe that COVID-19 would harm their child.
She offered her advice to those who might be considering scheduling an appointment for their child younger than 5 years old to receive the vaccine.
“Everyone needs to do their own research and come to their own conclusions,” Sanchez said. “We have experts within our office that are more than happy to talk to parents about any questions they have, hesitance they have and, mostly, just give them all the information so they can make a decision that’s best for their family, whichever direction that goes.
“We know that vaccines are the best defense against COVID, especially against hospitalization and death, so we just want to make sure that parents make informed decisions and have an opportunity to ask any questions they want by contacting our staff and having them walk them through it and letting parents decide for themselves.”
To schedule an appointment for a child 6 months to 5 years old, call 970-248-6900.