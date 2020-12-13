2020 will easily see the highest death total the county has ever recorded, Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said.
“Last year was record-breaking and this year we will beat that by 100 (coroner) calls,” he said.
As of Friday, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office has been on 840 death calls so far this year. Last year, the office had 787 total calls for the year. The number of death calls does not represent all the fatalities that occur in the county.
The culprit for the uptick in deaths is no mystery. Mesa County Public Health numbers on Saturday noted that 83 people with COVID-19 have died in Mesa County since the pandemic began, 62 directly from the disease. The county tracks deaths in two ways; deaths among COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19. The former category includes deaths for those who tested positive for the virus, but who may have died from other complications. The later category is limited specifically to deaths from the coronavirus.
“It has put a strain on us a fair amount,” Yahn admitted. “There are four of us in the office and the three investigators are called pretty regularly.”
He said that Mesa County typically averages around 2,000 deaths a year and only about a third get reported to the coroner’s office.
“Somebody at a nursing home with stage 4 liver disease that dies naturally, that may not get reported to us, that’s up to the primary care physician,” he said as an example.
Yahn will do a deeper dive into the Mesa County numbers after the first of the year, but according to trends so far, the total deaths for the year is closer to 2,500.
For COVID-19 deaths, Mesa County is outpacing its less populated neighboring counties. Garfield, Montrose, Delta and Pitkin counties have combined for 58 deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. State data can sometimes differ from county-level data as a result of how it is reported.
Larimer County, which includes the Fort Collins area and is more than twice as populous as Mesa County, has recorded 92 deaths among COVID-19 cases, according to CDPHE. State health figures show Mesa County with 58.1 deaths per 100,000 people and Larimer County with 25.8 deaths per 100,000.
The 2020 numbers for Mesa County will require some examination, but that’s standard for the public health team, officials say.
“We monitor deaths due to any cause and are working closely with the coroner’s office,” Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said. “Outside of COVID, one thing we look at is the leading causes of death in our community... if heart disease is a leading cause of death, then what are the contributing factors associated with heart disease and are they preventable.”
Dragoo said the county is paying close attention to not only the COVID-19 death numbers, but also deaths related to things like heart and lung disease that are known to be contributing factors in the severity of the coronavirus.
“We are preparing a community health assessment right now and those are some of the data points we are absolutely going to analyze from 2019 and 2020 deaths to see what the top causes of death were,” she said.
Yahn said his office works closely with the local mortuaries whenever there is a COVID-19 death. The process is no different than what they have done in the past, it’s just on larger scale.
They have had to be flexible at times, especially in the fall when COVID-19 cases picked up in Mesa County and deaths followed, but Yahn said they’ve never been in dire straits on where to put bodies.
“If one of the mortuaries is really backed up, we can transport to our facility to hold. Sometimes it may just be streamlining the death certificate so they can move forward in the cremation process,” he explained.
A refrigeration trailer recently arrived in Grand Junction for northwest counties to use to hold bodies, though no counties have had need of it, Yahn said.
“No person has been left for an extended period of time at a care facility or home or hospital by any means,” he said.