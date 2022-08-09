Mesa County announced Monday that its government has updated its strategic plan, which the county describes as an “intentional and action-oriented roadmap to guide decision-making for the agency to deliver services to the community.”
The plan, which uses identified core values to establish criteria for success, will guide Mesa County’s actions for the next one to five years.
“By strategizing and building a guide for the future, Mesa County is better prepared to address challenges and opportunities,” said Mesa County Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Cody Davis in the county’s statement. “This enables us to continue to provide the infrastructure, that basic role of government, so people can live the life they want, unencumbered.”
The mission statement of the strategic plan is, “We provide the infrastructure so you can live the life you want,” and its vision statement is, “We are builders of the best place to live, work and play for all generations.”
The plan identified seven core values:
n Excellence (“We set the pace with great employees.”)
n Collaboration (“We work together, leading toward a shared purpose.”)
n Transparency (“We are open in our decision-making to build trust.”)
n Communication (“We listen to each other, we communicate openly and we value everyone’s input.”)
n Principled (“We stick to what we believe and are innovative in our approach.”)
n Servant Leadership (“We put our community first.”)
n Proactive (“We are active problem-solvers for a better future.”)
“I love the values we identified,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland in the county’s statement. “They truly capture the essence of what will guide our decisions to build the best place to live, work and play for all generations.”
The plan includes four strategic initiatives, which each include two or three goals.
The first initiative is to build the best team, with goals of improving overall employee job satisfaction, attract and retain top talent, and developing interdepartmental synergy.
The second initiative is to build a culture of excellence, with goals of creating an organizational culture that emphasizes excellence in customer service, providing quality services amid increasing opportunities for meaningful civic engagement.
The third initiative is to come together to build community, with goals of supporting community efforts that improve public safety and health and ensuring proactive services to areas with growing or changing demographics.
The fourth initiative is building fiscal stability, with goals of advancing strategic initiatives while maintaining a balanced budget and strengthening the county’s long-term fiscal health.
Each of those goals will be judged by a performance metric established by the county, with these metrics continually tracked and measured over a set timeframe.
This way, annual updates will track progress for the successful implementation of each goal.
For example, for the first goal of improving overall employee job satisfaction, the metric to determine the success next year will be whether employee satisfaction is above or below 70.
The goal of attracting and retaining top talent will be successful if the turnover rate of county staff is at or below 7%.
The strategic plan also establishes “indicator” criteria to determine the effectiveness of employees.
Under this strategy, for example, human resources will be judged for indicators like overall turnover rate, voluntary turnover rate and the average time it takes to fill a position. The Board of County Commissioners will be judged for indicators like town halls, coffee talks, video and multimedia community updates, and Team Mesa updates; and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be judged for indicators like having zero custody deaths, inmate suicides, escapes or unintended releases, as well as conducting monthly crime analytics.
“Mesa County runs on hardworking people with a solid can-do spirit,” said Commissioner Scott McInnis in the county’s statement. “I am proud of our team. We are Team Mesa.”