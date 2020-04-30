Mesa County’s plan for reopening the community received state approval Wednesday but, after some revisions, the county’s efforts differ only slightly from the state safer-at-home order, and when those changes will take effect remains unclear.
Some changes that the county touted last week, such as allowing limited in-person dining at restaurants, won’t take effect yet and there is currently no date when they will. The softening of other restrictions, such as allowing in-store retail shopping to begin on Friday, mirror the efforts the state already introduced.
Personal and retail service businesses can begin opening Friday, under Colorado’s safer-at-home plan, which began Monday.
Mesa County’s plan to reopen differs slightly from the state with looming changes to guidelines for places of worship, eventually allowing for limited in-person dining at restaurants and a roadmap for gyms to open. However, none of those changes have a determined start date. Specifics and more details of Mesa County’s plan will be incorporated into a public health order expected to be approved and signed in the next few days, said Mesa County Public Health spokeswoman Amanda Mayle said.
Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese announced Mesa County’s waiver approval at Wednesday’s community briefing and thanked the governor and state officials for their decision.
“We’re really excited to have businesses starting back up, but are doing this in a reasonable and responsible way,” she said. “We are going to be a model for the state on how to do safer at home and balance reopening in a phased-in process with robust testing.”
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said he was pleased to get approval from the state but admitted it will be a long road ahead.
“Our lives are going to continue to be different for a while,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr added that things such as in-restaurant dining would require more front-end work by the health department.
“We don’t have a start date because we want to work with the food retail industry to figure out how this can work best for our community. This is not a mandate, we’re just giving options to people that want to participate,” Kuhr explained.
Kuhr said he’s gotten feedback from restaurants on bringing back in-person dining, with some saying that the proposed limitations (30% of building capacity) make reopening not worth it. Health officials will continue to talk to business owners, but residents are asked to to stay the course.
The same undetermined rollout applies to the county’s hopes for getting gyms open. Under the county guidelines, gyms would face strict occupancy limits and restrictions to shared areas like locker rooms.
Finally, places of worship will soon be able to open to as many as 50 people. Kuhr said the county requested for 30% capacity limits because of the size of some local churches, but agreed to the 50-person limit.
According to health officials, there is not a date set of when the reopening will occur but they expect to have “more details very soon.”
Health officials are asking customers and clients to be more cognizant than ever about where they stand, when they schedule appointments and who they interact with.
“Our numbers are low and we wanted to find balance between community health and the economy,” Kuhr explained.
After the waiver was announced Wednesday, Mesa County entities began evaluating how the exemption would impact them, with some announcing plans for reopening.
BALL COURTS
The city of Grand Junction will be reopening courts for pickleball, handball, basketball and tennis.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the state safer-at-home policy allows for courts to open.
“Just drop-ins are allowed (at the pickleball courts), no team sports,” he added. “We’re emphasizing to pickleball groups to not organize through clubs.”
These openings are the only change in service from the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
PERSONAL SERVICES
Personal services, such as salons, tattoo parlors, barber shops, dog groomers and other non-critical business can open Friday.
Best practices suggested for these businesses include using an appointment system, with time between appointments other customers won’t be in the waiting rooms, trying to make accommodations for high-risk individuals and implementing and maintaining a one-way entry and exit aisles. Separated workstations are expected and if fixed stations exist, clients should be separated by leaving one station in between.
These businesses will be providing services by appointment only (no walk-ins or waiting lines). Communal gathering spaces, such as locker rooms or waiting rooms, are also strictly prohibited.
RETAIL SERVICES
Retail services can open with restrictions on Friday. Each business is encouraged to implement and continue curbside service, which started this past Monday, while phasing in in-store shopping.
Kuhr said retailers are to limit customers to 50% of the facility’s fire code.
GROUP GATHERINGS
The county’s plan follows state guidelines when it comes to group gatherings.
Group gatherings of no more than 10 people are allowed.
The county says that no festivals or large gatherings will be held until at least July 1, at which time the situation will be evaluated, and large private events, like weddings, are not allowed at this time.