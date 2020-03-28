The Mesa County Workforce Center has seen a large increase in calls regarding unemployment insurance in recent weeks, Workforce Center Director Curtis Englehart said at a city of Grand Junction COVID-19 briefing Friday.
While the center cannot fill out unemployment insurance applications for residents, Englehart said they are able to answer questions people have about the process. One of the most common questions, he said, is regarding the number of jobs an unemployed person must apply to weekly while on unemployment.
“Usually in Mesa County we require five job contacts a week where you’re actually going out and applying for five different jobs per week, but during all this the state has allowed us to decrease that all the way to zero, which is great,” Englehart said.
He said most questions can be answered by visiting the workforce center website at mcwfc.us.
The state has made other changes to its unemployment insurance system due to the COVID-19 outbreak and business restrictions, Englehart said. They have moved to a gated system where you can apply online only on certain days based on your last name in an effort to streamline the process.
If your last name begins with the letter A through M you can file a claim on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or after noon on Saturday. If your last name begins with the letter N through Z you can file a claim on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or before noon on Saturday.
The state has worked to expedite payout for people who do receive unemployment insurance, Englehart said, with checks arriving within seven to 10 days.
While the workforce center’s physical location is not accepting visitors, Englehart said it is still providing the same services to employers and job seekers.
“We have employment specialists standing by ready to go to help you and any needs you may be facing,” Englehart said. “They will help you with résumé prep. They will help you with job searching and job interviewing techniques and get you set up with a connectingcolorado.com account.”
Englehart said the center has been collecting information and resources from the state as it becomes available and has compiled as much as possible online for people to access.
“This situation is so fluid and ever-changing,” Englehart said. “We keep everything up-to-date as best we can on both our Facebook page as well as our website. We put together a great resource list for both employers seekers on our website.”