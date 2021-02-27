After being shut down for months, even after Mesa County went to a less-restrictive alert level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, the two branch offices of the Division of Motor Vehicles have reopened, but not entirely.
The main office in the Central Services Building on Spruce Street and those branch offices are open for appointments only.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters announced on Nov. 20 that the county closed the Fruita and Clifton satellite offices, and made the main office open by appointment only, when the county went to a “red level” alert on the COVID dial.
But it wasn’t until Thursday, a week after the county moved to “yellow” that the office issue a notice saying all offices would open to appointment only.
Before moving to “yellow,” on Feb. 17, the county had been at “orange” since mid-November.
The office provided no explanation as to why the offices remain under restrictive guidelines, even though the new yellow alert level allows critical businesses and government functions to operate without capacity limits, but with social distancing, accord to the Mesa County Department of Public Health.
The office has noted the appointment-only change on its website and Facebook account.
Peters’ office said that face masks and social distancing are required when visiting the DMV.