The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District has canceled its normal spring grant cycle, while its counterpart in Garfield County is scaling back its grant awards.
The three-member board the governs the Mesa district made that decision this week primarily because it only got $495,556 in its last distribution from the state, a 45% decline from the prior year.
Because of that, the district decided to roll its grant-funding program into a single cycle, which will be in the fall.
It will begin to accept grant applications in August, and only has $350,000 to dole out in awards. The board voted to put $100,000 from last fall’s allotment into its investment account, which is designed to be used for grants in future years when royalties from federal lands are expected to be even more diminished, said Dusti Reimer, grant administrator for the district.
The money comes from royalty payments that oil, gas, coal and other private companies pay from production on leases they have on federal lands, with each paying a certain percentage based on what they make. For oil and gas drillers, for example, it’s 12.5% of profits they make through their federal mineral leases, and that money is split 55% to 45% between the federal government and the states where those leases are located.
The Garfield County FML District similarly saw a cut in royalty payments, receiving $656,798 last fall. Last year, the Mesa District was given $925,022, and Garfield got more than $2.7 million.
Gregg Rippy, president of the Garfield district, said that while it still plans to go ahead with its spring grant cycle, that will be limited to only the mini grants the district routinely gives out.
“We talked about suspending the spring cycle, but instead we’re going to suspend the traditional grants but continue with the mini grants of $25,000 apiece with no matching requirement,” Rippy said. “It’s just the spring one at this point. We’re going to wait and see what our funds are. Our fall cycle starts in October, and that is after our revenue distribution (from the state) at the end of August.”
Rippy said the district likely will give out more mini grants than it normally does, pooling the remainder into its fall grant cycle.
By law, the districts are limited in where grant money can go, restricted to such things as planning and construction and maintenance of public facilities.
Since its inception in 2011, the Mesa district has awarded more than $8 million to Mesa County entities. Last fall, the district awarded money to such entities as the East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District for a new water tender, Colorado Mesa University and the Mesa County School District 51 for COVID testing, and the Lower Valley Fire Protection District for improvements to its new Loma Fire Station.
The Garfield district has paid out about $22 million in grants since 2012.
Both districts, the only ones of their kind in the state, were created to save the two counties from seeing their FML allotments reduced because of federal PILT money, or payment in lieu of taxes, counties receive each year based on the amount of federal land within their boundaries, which don’t pay property taxes.