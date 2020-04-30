The chief judge of the Mesa County District Court, Brian Flynn, has rejected commissioner candidate Bob Prescott’s protest against a determination from the county clerk’s office that he didn’t collect enough signatures to get on the June primary ballot.
In his ruling, Flynn said that while the court does have jurisdiction in the matter, the case isn’t “justiciable,” which is legal parlance for the types of cases that a court can adjudicate.
That ruling made no sense to Prescott, however, who said the state’s election laws expressly require such protests to be filed in district court.
“The order by the chief district court judge misstated and misapplied the law,” said Prescott, who was trying to petition onto the Republican Party primary ballot for commissioner District 3.
“Despite laws and cases to the contrary, the judged decided that Bob Prescott does not have the right to challenge anything that the county clerk says is true, despite expert proof that she is wrong,” Prescott added. “According to Chief Judge Brian Flynn, Clerk Tina Peters has a legal license to lie.”
One of the cases Prescott was referring to came earlier this month when a Denver District Court judge ruled that Michelle Ferrigno Warren should be placed on the Democratic Party’s primary ballot for U.S. Senate after she, too, came up short in petition signatures.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which rejected Warren’s petitions as being insufficient, is appealing that ruling before the Colorado Supreme Court. Prescott said he wanted to join his case with that lawsuit, but can’t afford the attorneys needed to file it. The deadline to appeal Flynn’s ruling was noon Wednesday.
In his protest, Prescott was trying to make the same argument as Warren, that because of the COVID-19 crisis he was not able to collect as many signatures before the March 17 deadline as he would have liked.
As it was, Prescott collected 1,369, but only 906 were accepted. He needed 1,000. Prescott said the clerk’s office made numerous errors in tabulating his signatures, but said that because of Flynn’s ruling, he won’t be allowed to challenge them.
In the Warren case, Denver District Judge Christopher Baumann held April 21 that Warren had substantially complied with signature requirements despite only turning in a third of the required number, which in her case was 10,500. Regardless, Baumann ordered her name onto the ballot, agreeing that she was stymied from getting more signatures because of the pandemic.
Like Flynn, Baumann agreed that the courts have jurisdiction over such matters. But unlike the Denver judge, Flynn went a step further to determine the case was a political question rather than a procedural one and, therefore, “nonjusticiable.”
“If the court were to grant the relief requested, the court finds that it would be making a policy determination of a kind clearly for nonjudicial discretion, and the court would be undertaking a resolution without expressing lack of the respect due coordinated branches of government,” Flynn wrote. “Deciding the issue set forth in the petition or granting any of the relief requested would violate the separation of powers doctrine.”
While Baumann never mentions justiciability in his ruling, he did say that the courts have jurisdiction over such issues because the Secretary of State’s Office is charged with following petition-verification procedures under the state’s elections code, which allows petitions that don’t have the full number of required signatures to be judged “substantially compliant” under certain circumstances.
The pandemic that kept people indoors certainly qualified, Baumann ruled.
Flynn, however, relies on a U.S. Supreme Court precedent-setting case from 1962, Baker v Carr. Flynn’s reliance on that ruling, however, made even less sense to Prescott. In that case, the high court ruled that redistricting of legislative districts qualifies as a justiciable decision that courts can adjudicate, determining that is not a political question.
“I am not a lawyer, but I know that the judge is wrong,” Prescott said. “I do not have hundreds of dollars to hire lawyers to take my case to the Supreme Court.”
All this leaves only former Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland on the June 30 primary ballot for District 3, although Palisade businessman JJ Fletcher is planning to campaign as a write-in candidate.