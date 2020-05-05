Mesa Mall officials announced on social media on Monday evening that the mall would be closed indefinitely. The mall had reopened briefly on Monday with reduced hours.
According to the Mesa County Public Health safer-at-home guidelines, retail services could open with restrictions Friday. The restrictions included opening at 50% capacity and implementing 6-foot distancing measures. Large retail, department, discount, or outlet stores were included in the county's order, provided the entrance and exit open to the outdoors and not an indoor common hallway.
Under Colorado safer-at-home retail guidelines, indoor malls are closed.