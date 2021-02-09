If you’re looking for Valentines-themed family-friendly fun this week, then the Mesa Mall has you covered.
Mesa Mall will host a couple of events in the coming weeks.
“These Valentine’s Day celebrations are further examples of Mesa Mall’s commitment to creating innovative, engaging experiences within the community,” a news release said.
The festivities begin today with the Arts & Hearts event with The Palette, an art center at 441 Main St.
Participants will be given step-by-step painting instruction in the Cabela’s corridor.
The event, sponsored by Alpine Bank, begins at 6 p.m. but is sold out. There is a waitlist in case spots open up.
On Feb. 15, Mesa Mall’s KidX Club, an organization that encourages kids to interact with the world around them, will host the Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash in the Cabela’s corridor.
Children will be able to make arts and crafts Valentine’s gifts for each other and their families. They can make friendship bracelets, sand bottles or scratch art — whatever their heart desires.
The events are scheduled in three separate afternoon sessions from noon to 12:45 p.m., 1 to 1:45 p.m. and 2 to 2:45 p.m.
Running concurrently with those events is the #PostYourLove art display.
In front of the Starbucks in Clock Court, there’s a station for people to write down who or what they love on a sticky note and then post it onto a board for everyone to see.
Some of the messages read, “Life is hard, smile at the great times,” “I love my LGBTQ family” and “Metallica Rules! God bless, God is great, and NEVER GIVE UP.” And it’s hard to miss the giant heart made from pink sticky notes.
The installation is on display through March 14, and there’s a hand-sanitizing station nearby when you’re finished writing your message.
People are also encouraged to post their messages to social media with the hashtag #PostYourLove.
Throughout all of the events, Mesa Mall would like to remind people to stay conscious of COVID-19.
“Mesa Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” the release said. “All Valentine’s Day events will follow Mesa County Health Department and Mesa Mall’s COVID-19 safety protocols.”
For information on the events, visit shopmesamall.com.