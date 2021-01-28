It's official — Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming to Mesa Mall.
The official announcement came from mall officials via a Thursday news release.
The news comes on the heels of a few days of speculation that Mesa Mall would welcome the sporting goods store into the old Herberger’s department store location. Interior demolition on the unit has begun and Dick’s will announce the opening date later, the release said.
“We are thrilled to add Dick’s Sporting Goods to our exciting lineup of new anchors. I’d like to thank our talented leasing and development teams, as well as our partners, for their hard work," Paul Petersen, general manager of Mesa Mall, said in a statement to The Daily Sentinel. "These efforts will benefit existing tenants, generate strong future leasing demand, and solidify Mesa Mall as the place to shop, eat and play in the Grand Valley.”
Before the grand opening, a demolition project will reduce the area of the unit from about 72,000 square feet to about 55,550. The project also includes some outdoor additions such as benches and bike racks, city documents show. Local artist Jamie Copley is tasked with working with Mesa Mall management team to, “add color, texture and vibrancy to exterior spaces for the community to enjoy,” according to the news release.
Mesa Mall applied for the project in April 2020 and was approved by the city two months later.
This is the latest addition of sporting goods stores for a community that was starved for one just a few years ago.
The Sports Authority store at Mesa Mall was a fixture for many years until the company filed for bankruptcy and closed all its stores nationwide. That included 31 stores in Colorado.
The Grand Junction store closed in August 2016 and that large space at the mall has been vacant since except for some temporary tenants. That left Grand Junction without a major non-outdoor gear and supply sporting goods store for nearly three years.
Then, Big 5 Sports Goods opened a 10,000 foot location in the old Hastings Books Music and Video store building in the Teller Arms shopping center on North Avenue in May 2019.
Back at the mall, there’s anticipation for a big 2021 slate after key tenants delayed opening last year.
Many area shoppers are still awaiting news on the proposed Dillard’s property that was announced to be part of a Mesa Mall expansion in February 2019. At that time, it was announced that the store would be roughly 105,000 square feet, and would be built in the location of the old Sears building.
Demolition of the Sears building was underway but in July of 2020, a Dillard’s spokesperson said that construction on the new Dillard’s would be delayed due to the pandemic. There was no information about when construction would start again or a set completion date.
The Sentinel reached out to Dillard’s this week asking for further comment but emails and calls were not returned.
“Leasing and redevelopment efforts collectively reinforce Mesa Mall’s location along the Business Loop as the premier retail corridor in the Grand Valley,” the news release said. “With the planned addition of several unique and market-exclusive retailers, Mesa Mall is well positioned for long term success.”
Mesa Mall also got some good news in the spring of 2020 when it was announced that the JC Penny store would remain open when it was not on the list of 154 closures due to the company’s bankruptcy filing.