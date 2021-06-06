Moving is a stressful time for anyone and having professionals who can help makes a big difference.
For the last 40 years Mesa Moving and Storage has been providing that service to help people move into and out of Grand Junction and even just across town. President and CEO Kevin Head said the company, which has been a United Van Lines agent since its inception, has grown a lot over that time.
“It all started here in Grand Junction back in 1981,” Head said. “When we started out we were the smallest United agent in America. Last year we were number five throughout the country.”
The company, founded by Jim Saad, started out with one truck and three employees, Head said. It has since grown to seven locations around the west and more than 400 employees. It’s also diversified its business into other sectors of the logistics industry. Still, Head said, it’s about more than just the growth of Mesa Moving and Storage.
“It’s not just a number,” Head said. “I’ve been here (with the company) since 1993 and when I first started I wasn’t married, didn’t have kids. Now I’m married, I have four kids. I just see all the families that have been raised in the company over those 40 years.”
Many of those families were out at the company’s headquarters in Grand Junction Friday to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary with a barbecue. Senior relocation consultant and former Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann was there and said the moving business is really a people business.
“We just try to be there for them each and every day and try to create a smooth hand off for those services,” Wortmann said. “It’s not just about the physical work, it’s about taking care of people and really making sure they feel like they got value out of it.”
Over his years with the company, Wortmann said he’s gotten to know the community well, driving around it as often as he does. He said he’s had customers who come back a half dozen times when they need to move.
“It’s just been a real treat to take care of their needs and do it the right way with good people on the truck who are kind and considerate,” Wortmann said. “They’re trying to make a living, but they know the way to make a living is to take care of the customer.”
Head, who now lives in Salt Lake City, said he’s enjoyed seeing Grand Junction grow right alongside Mesa Moving and Storage. Being in the city this week he said both have come a long way.
“We really appreciate all the support,” Head said. “We’ve been here for so long in Grand Junction and I know we’ve done a lot of different things. We’ve worked with the University. We’ve really grown up here.”
Heading into the next 40 years, Head said they hope to continue to grow and be one of the largest United Van Lines agents in the county. For Wortmann, he said he’s looking forward to helping Mesa County families move into the future.