Mesa Valley Community School, 609 25 Road, will hold individual graduation ceremonies on Thursday and Friday. Each graduate will have a private ceremony lasting about 20 minutes each, where friends and family are able to park and watch from their cars, while their graduate “walks.”
The individualized ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Thursday. On Friday, a ceremony will commence every hour on the hour beginning at 9 a.m., with the last ceremony scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
“We wanted this to be as memorable, normal yet special, personal, incredible, safe and lawful an experience for our students, their family, and friends, as possible,” said Brandie Hough, spokesperson and student liaison for the school. “After exploring countless other options, we found this to be a wonderful way to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments now, rather than postponing it to a later date, consequently risking excluding some graduates who will be leaving for other important endeavors such as the military, mission trips and out-of-state college/universities.”
A personal slideshow of each graduate is included in the ceremony and this year, that slideshow will be shown on the big screen at the Tru Vu Drive In in Delta, as a second feature after their regular movie showing on both Thursday and Friday nights.
Mesa Valley is a District 51 charter school serving students in grades K-12.