A group of eight Mesa View Elementary School students will have the chance to prove they’re the best builders of bricks and bots in Colorado this weekend.
HawkChallengers51 is the school’s robotics program for fourth- and fifth-graders, with LEGO bricks serving as the foundation for robots instead of metallic components.
Mesa View first-grade teacher Liz Fitzgerald founded the program last year hoping to appeal to kids who like either coding or crafting with LEGO pieces.
The team is competing in the Colorado LEGO League Challenge State Championship in Fountain on Saturday against approximately 40 other teams, all on a mission to create the most effective LEGO robot.
“This is a robotics team where they have to build a robot and solve real-world problems,” Fitzgerald said. “Each year, the problem changes. This year, we’re working on cargo issues, cargo problems, so they have to code the robot, they have to research a problem with cargo and then they have to create a solution to solve it. The robot has to run through missions and score as many points as they can in the robot game.”
Fitzgerald created the program last year after her son, who enjoys robotics and coding himself, gave her the idea.
“He told me about it at the elementary level and, as an elementary teacher, I was like, ‘We need this at our school. I know a lot of kids that like to code and want to be engineers in the future,’” Fitzgerald said. “I knew that we would have a huge amount of kids that would want to do something like this.”
Fifth-grader Gabby Wilkerson is the team’s lead coder, giving her more responsibility than any other team member.
She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I really like LEGO League, I like LEGO, I like coding, and I’m in a group called Code Ninjas and they help me with my coding,” Wilkerson said. “My brother is in robotics and engineering, so I’ve kind of gotten that trait from him … I just like being the head coder because I pay attention, I go to pretty much every single meeting, I’m here for every competition.”
Fifth-grader Seth Rooks became interested in coding thanks to his computer teacher, so like Wilkerson, he joined the program when it was first launched.
“I like building LEGO and coding, so I thought it was perfect for me, Rooks said. “What I enjoy the most in this organization is working with my friends and playing with LEGO.”
There are also members of the team who joined entirely because of they love playing and building with LEGO in a team setting.
“I’m not really into the robotics that much. I’m into the building,” said fifth-grader Aiden Nava. “There’s coders and builders, and each have their own things you need to do … I joined this because I heard there would be LEGO in it, and I really like LEGO.”
Some kids may focus on the coding while others are focused on using their creativity, but their teambuilding is a result of each member serving as a crucial brick in making the group click.