There was no playbook on how to run a university during a pandemic. So, Colorado Mesa University resorted to drawing plays in the dirt to figure out how.
One year since Mesa County’s first COVID-19 case, CMU is one of few institutions in Colorado to spend the school year in-person.
“We like to say that with disruption comes innovation,” said Amy Bronson, director of the physician’s assistant program. “We adapted our programs and lessons. With innovation, we put together a mass testing site for CMU and our community. Now, we’re looking at turning that over for vaccinations.”
Bronson and John Marshall, vice president for student services, were the figureheads of CMU’s Safer Together, Stronger Together initiative.
When they weren’t answering questions or providing updates to parents on Q&A live streams over Facebook, they — and other community and university leaders — were sitting in long meetings trying to put together a robust plan. Their goal? Safely bring around 11,000 students back to campus safely during a pandemic.
“We worked our freaking tails off in May, June and July. A lot of people put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” Marshall said.
The result of those meetings was a strict approach when welcoming people back. A negative COVID-19 test was required before anyone could return to campus, students and staff would have to use daily symptom trackers and, above all, CMU would test, test, and then test some more.
To keep tabs on the virus, CMU uses a three-tiered system — the first casts a wide net by testing wastewater from dorms for traces of COVID-19. From there, they narrow on a smaller group of students by administering saliva tests. Each of those methods have a decent margin for error but have quick turnaround times. The third and most focused tier is the standard nasal swab test, which has a longer turnaround time but higher efficiency. The university also asks students for random testing to account for positive cases that slipped through the cracks.
School District 51 and the community at large began to adopt CMU’s system. CMU President Tim Foster told The Daily Sentinel that about two weeks after implementation, Fort Lewis College in Durango adopted their system.
But a well-made system wouldn’t mean a thing if it were met with resistance.
“One of the proudest moments for me was the student culture. Not just to see them buy-in, but to see them rally around the greater social good and the privilege it was to be back in the classroom,” Bronson said.
As of press time, CMU has detected just 21 positive COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. The positive case percentage over that period is just 0.21%.
Though their race isn’t over yet, CMU can see the finish line to a hectic but successful school year. “This was a community effort. There was zero chance — and I mean zero — if it wasn’t for the help we got from Mesa County Public Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital. We would not have been able to pull any of this off,” Marshall said.
“Plus, President Foster and the [CMU] Board of Trustees who trusted Amy and I.”