Dear Sentinel readers,
We are proud to be delivering reliable, professional journalism about how COVID-19 affects our community. We’re all in this together.
More than ever, in fact. That’s why we have dropped the paywall on gjsentinel.com for COVID-19 coverage. We know we play an important role in keeping the public informed.
But providing that service costs money, because we employ professional editors and reporters and many others who bring the information to you. Newspapers rely on advertising revenue to operate. Revenue from advertisements, which had declined gradually over the years, has steepened its slide as local businesses suffer themselves.
The future of The Daily Sentinel relies on you, our subscribers.
Please consider renewing or extending your subscription now.
We all need each other. The Daily Sentinel needs you now more than ever.
Sincerely yours,
Jay Seaton
Publisher