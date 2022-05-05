Two men were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute last Thursday after the Colorado State Patrol said troopers found nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl in a vehicle.
Francisco Garcia, 39, and Alejandro Campos, 30, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were stopped by CSP trooper Jacob Best on Interstate 70 near mile marker 14 at around 9 a.m. on April 28.
Best wrote in the arrest affidavit he saw a Suburban pulling a horse trailer that did not have a license plate weave in its lane with the tires of the trailer crossing the dotted center line.
When he approached the vehicle, Best noticed a statue affixed to the center of the dashboard and a small sombrero hanging from the rearview mirror, creating a vision obstruction, Best wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Best obtained consent to search the vehicle and found a handgun and two suitcases.
Both Campos and Garcia denied the bags belonged to them, the affidavit stated.
A Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy said he could feel a crystalline substance in the bottom of the suitcase, and that he could see the suitcase had a false bottom.
Inside the suitcases, the officers found packages containing suspected methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Officers also found several packages of suspected drugs in the passenger area, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the bust totaled 29.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 13.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 6.8 pounds of cocaine and 3.1 pounds of heroin.
Both Campos and Garcia were booked into the Mesa County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute.