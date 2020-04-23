An estimated 70 tons of rock and debris fell on the popular Mica Mine Trail near Grand Junction last weekend.
The trail can attract more than 100 hikers on a Saturday, according to land-management officials, and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The rockfall occurred in an area where people definitely like to hang out,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Eric Coulter said. “It could have been very serious had people been involved.”
Some of the boulders that fell on the area near the end of the trail were reported to be the size of small vehicles.
The trail remains open, though the area where the rockfall occurred is marked off with a warning for people about the hazard.
“Use caution,” Coulter advised. “We want to limit the number of injuries that occur in recreation areas as much as we can. There are plenty of trails to use in the Grand Valley.”
The rockfall happened sometime over the weekend, likely on Friday night or on Saturday, Coulter said.
The BLM received a report of the rockfall from members of the public this week, he said, and a geologist went to the site to identify the hazards.
He said the geologist went back out on Wednesday to assess the situation and see if mitigation is necessary to stabilize the slope.
“These kinds of rockfalls happen in this area,” he said. “You can’t really predict them but we want people to use the trails and be safe.”
According to Coulter, the rockfall on the trail is the first significant rockfall seen on a recreational trail in the area so far this year.