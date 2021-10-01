From winning many scholarships and competing with older peers to being identified as the first-ever Gifted and Talented Student in dance in School District 51, Bookcliff Middle School sixth-grader Kaitlynn Olds may be lord of the dance in Mesa County.
Although Olds, now 11, started dancing the age of 3, her desire to dance professionally did not come until she was in kindergarten. Olds said her teacher took her to the Nutcracker Ballet and “After watching it, I wanted to be able to dance.”
Initially, Kaitlynn’s mother Kris enrolled her in ballet, but before long the child dance prodigy was enrolled in all forms of dance.
Kristy Beale, who works as a gifted and talented teacher at Pomona Elementary, became acquainted with Kaitlynn when she was in second grade and worked with her through the end of fifth grade.
“One day, (Kaitlynn’s mom) and I were having a conversation and (Kaitlynn’s) dancing was brought up,” Beale said. “As I always do, I mentioned the gifted department offers scholarships for students pursuing their passion areas.”
The rest is history.
Olds received several scholarships to help cover the costs of costumes, registration fees for classes and competition fees, which can be as much as $3,000 per meet.
Kaitlynn won her first dancing scholarship when she was 7 years old. Beale meanwhile said she noticed that Kaitlynn was always put in competitions with the most advanced and older dance students. She was also the only beginning level dancer to receive a full scholarship to Absolute Dance Studio in Grand Junction.
“I was impressed early on when I realized she was talented above and beyond her age,” Beale said. “She was always the youngest and the beginner receiving high recognition.”
Beale and Kris then guided Kaitlynn into a talent aptitude test through the Colorado Department of Education aimed at assisting gifted students to accomplish their goals.
Beale said the process is long and exhaustive to become gifted certified by the state but well worth it. For Kaitlynn, it took two years.
“To qualify, an individual has to score in the 95th percentile or higher on the National Norm Assessment,” Beale said. In addition, students must produce a resume and be judged by an advanced teacher. Last year, Beale transformed her classroom into a virtual dance studio for Christena Nelson to judge Kaitlynn’s 45-minute dance performance.
After completing all the state requirements, Kaitlynn became the first District 51 student to be identified with Gifted and Talented for Dance. This distinction assists her in obtaining more scholarships and aiding her when she misses school to attend competitions.
In addition, being enrolled at Absolute Dance Summer Intensive the last few years has provided her with special opportunities to perform and win competitions with professional dancers.
Kaitlynn said she would like to be a dance teacher or be a professional dancer when she grows up while noting that no one else in her family dances.
Olds’ favorite types of dancing include jazz, ballet and hip hop.
She considers 16-year-old Serenity Blee a mentor. The Grand Junction teen will be the lead in the upcoming “Alice’s Wonderland” production at the Avalon Theatre Oct. 21-23. Her brother, Tanner Blee is with the State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara, California.
Kaitlynn will also be part of the “Alice’s Wonderland” production as well as performing at the Downtown Arts Festival on Saturday and the Downtown Spectacular Oct. 23.
“I am so excited for Kaitlynn and for her to continue to pursue her passion area,” Beale said. “I look forward to hearing about her future accomplishments with dance.”
Beale said the gifted and talented program is always looking for special students.
“It’s not only about academics, but creativity, visual and performing arts, world languages and leadership,” Beale said.