More than 90 students from 11 Western Slope schools competed in the Mathcounts competition at Holy Family Catholic School on Saturday.
The competition was for students in grades 6-8.
Individual students and teams participated in written and fast-paced oral matches in the competition in subjects that included algebra, probability, statistics and geometry.
The top two teams and the top seven individuals, who were not on one of the top two teams, advanced to the state competition, scheduled for March 28 at Cherry Creek High School.
The national competition is May 14-15 in Orlando, Florida.
Steamboat Springs Middle School took first place with Aspen Middle School taking second.
Individually, Holy Family had four qualifiers for the state competition: Rowan Wizen placed first, Ellen Powell was fourth, Mark Feghali was eighth and Brian Prestangen was ninth.
William Diaz of Messiah Lutheran School placed third, with Tyler Hamn of Caprock Academy taking 10th. Quinnlan Price placed 11th for Hotchkiss Middle School.
According to a news release prior to the event, Mathcounts focuses on middle school students, who are at a stage in developing and sustaining math interest and ability.
Students who do not begin developing strong problem-solving, logical thinking and analytical abilities in middle school will have more difficulty if they wish to pursue a medical, scientific, mathematical, engineering or technical career.
