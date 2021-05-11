A middle school teacher in School District 51 has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
David Hamilton, a teacher at Mount Garfield Middle School, was arrested on March 24 in relation to several alleged incidents that happened prior to and over the course of the school’s Christmas break last year.
The female victim reported the alleged assault to a family member after helping Hamilton with cleaning out a closet at the school during the holiday break.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said Hamilton attempted to kiss her on several occasions and made inappropriate contact while hugging her.
Several days prior to the school’s break, Hamilton allegedly touched the victim on the leg after Hamilton asked her to play a game called “fire truck.”
Hamilton did not stop touching the victim’s leg despite being told to stop, according to the affidavit.
Hamilton had also asked to take the alleged victim out for coffee and Christmas shopping. Other past female students told police that Hamilton had also asked them to go out one-on-one for coffee and had made inappropriate comments.
A teacher with a nearby classroom told police he hadn’t witnessed anything inappropriate between Hamilton and the victim.
However, he said Hamilton hugs a lot of students and that he’d only seen him hugging female students.
Hamilton was placed on administrative leave immediately after the allegations were made and while the police began to investigate.
He remains on administrative leave, School District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said.
“He was put on leave on January 5,” Shockley said. “He has not been back at the school since.”
Shockley said the process for reviewing the case of an arrested teacher is different depending on whether the teacher is probationary or non-probationary, which is based on state statute.
Typically, non-probationary employees have more options for due process in their employment and take longer to review.
“When someone’s arrested, they are put on leave immediately and then (the human resources department) can decide whether to terminate them at any point,” Shockley said. “Typically, it’s when the person is already in the court system, they’ve had their preliminary hearing or sometimes they’ve resigned by then.”
Hamilton will have a review hearing at 9 a.m. June 8 in Mesa County Court.