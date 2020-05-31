Mike Perry is gearing up for an adventure in Nebraska.
And, yes, he realizes most folks don’t consider the Cornhusker State in that light, but Perry has an enthusiasm that might just change their minds.
The 74-year-old plans to bike roughly 457 miles across Nebraska starting from Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, and ending east of Omaha in Iowa.
The trip is part of his long-term goal of biking across the United States — he has already crossed Oregon, southern Idaho, northern Utah, Wyoming and much of Colorado — that now has an additional motivation.
Perry is fundraising for the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum.
The campaign is called Mike on a Bike and seeks pledges for every mile Perry pedals through Nebraska. That money will fund youth scholarships for Eureka’s summer camp programs or afternoon and day youth programs during the school year.
“I want to do everything I can to help,” said Perry, who had led some of Eureka’s Exploration trips for seniors in addition to leading trips offered through the Museums of Western Colorado, where he was the executive director for 16 years, retiring in 2013.
The Mike on a Bike campaign’s goal is $5,000, and “it would be wonderful to go over that,” he said.
Even a pledge of 1 cent per mile — that is a real pledge option at eurekasciencemuseum.org, along with 10 cents, 25 cents or $1 or more per mile — that adds up to less than $5 will still help to reach the campaign’s goal and “we’d love it,” said Phaedra Howe, development and communications coordinator for Eureka.
Perry will buckle his bike helmet and hit the road on June 15 with one his daughters, Allyson Willoughby, by his side. “She really felt that someone needed to be with her old dad on the highway,” Perry said with a chuckle.
Perry’s wife, Sandy, will be their support crew.
“It will be warm and humid,” Perry said of the seven days he thinks it will likely take them to cross the state.
He plans to start riding by 6:30 a.m. each day and end about noon “so we have the afternoon to explore.”
He has been reading guidebooks to find all kinds of curiosities and quirky places along their route, “which make Nebraska a fun destination,” he said. “It will be more than cornfields.”
Along the way he will be taking photos and writing a bit about their adventures to update the Mike on a Bike page that can be found under the “Join & Give” menu tab at eurekasciencemuseum.org.
If all goes well, Perry may continue his fundraising efforts for Eureka when he gets ready to bike through Iowa and Ohio. “Oh, this is going to continue to the East Coast,” he said.