The National Weather Service is forecasting mild weather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for the Grand Valley, although there could be some weather-related travel issues for those headed to the Front Range.
Today and Thursday are expected to see dry weather with highs in the mid-40s, with those highs climbing into the high 40s through the weekend.
Those temperatures are around normal for this time of year, according to NWS meteorologist David Byers. It figures to be a pretty mild holiday weekend, he said.
“We’re going to see some severe sunshine,” Byers said.
However, according to Byers, a storm starting around this afternoon into Thursday morning could drop some snow on the northern mountains, and on the Interstate 70 corridor.
That storm could be followed by another storm Friday afternoon and evening, and then again Tuesday, which is expected to be more widespread than the first two, dropping up to 1/2 inch of snow in the Grand Junction area.
The storms are expected to largely impact the northern mountains, but could also affect the I-70 corridor.
The American Automobile Association estimates Thanksgiving travel will increase by 2.8% in Colorado this year, with 951,000 Colorado residents expected to travel 50 miles or more. That’s just 7,000 less than the state record for Thanksgiving travelers, set in 2019.
Of those travelers, 89% are expected to drive, and Denver is the eighth most popular destination in the U.S. based on hotel bookings, according to AAA.
“Travel is roaring back from the pandemic,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. “Facing high gas prices, other inflationary pressures, and a wobbly economy, travel spending still hit its highest point since the pandemic began. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so give yourself extra time and be as flexible as you can with your travel plans.”
For travelers from the Grand Junction area, the storms could impact travel plans over Vail Pass and through the Eisenhower Tunnel.
“You can expect enough snow to make the roads slick and icy,” Byers said. “So people who are going to be out are going to need to drive carefully.”
According to AAA, motorists should remember to slow down and move over for first responders.
“Every single holiday traveler, tow truck driver, first responder, and road crew deserves to make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” McKinley said. “Saving a life is as easy as slowing down and moving over whenever you see any flashing hazard lights at the roadside.”