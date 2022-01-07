Local and federal officials are hoping to create a roughly mile-long vegetation fuel break along the northwest edge of the Meeker to better protect the town from the threat of wildfires.
While the project has been in the planning phase for a while, the recent Marshall Fire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in Boulder County helps underscore the danger that wildfires pose to homes, and that the project is seeking to reduce when it comes to Meeker.
“This (project) has been in the works for a couple of years now because we don’t want something like that happening in this town,” said Eddie Smercina, emergency and natural resources manager for Rio Blanco County.
The Bureau of Land Management proposal would entail removing any juvenile trees and brush 40 to 60 feet to the north/west of a trail mostly consisting of a two-track route that had been originally cleared to put in town water lines and other infrastructure. Some full-grown juniper and piñon trees also would be removed, but the majority of work for mature trees would involve removing limbs from their lower portions to eliminate so-called “ladder fuels” that help fire get into the crown of a tree.
“When trees are limbed, it allows for more effective back burns,” a BLM environmental-review document says.
Firefighters set back burns to clear vegetation ahead of fires to try to slow their spread.
The project would cover about 11 acres. Smercina said the county plans to provide labor and equipment to help the BLM with the work, though BLM spokesman Chris Maestas said commitments from each organization are still being negotiated and a formal agreement hasn’t yet been reached.
The BLM says no fewer than 50 primary residences are within a quarter mile of the proposed fuel break, along with three municipal water towers and three parks.
It says a number of wildfires have burned near or in Meeker recently. In 2020, three burned within three miles of the town, including a 229-acre fire about a mile and a half from Meeker and a two-acre blaze within the town, the BLM says.
Also of concern is an ongoing underground fire in a former coal mine about a mile northwest of Meeker. Such fires are difficult to put out and can spark wildfires. The BLM says a fire abatement project was conducted in 2015-16, but the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety said in a 2018 report that the mine fire is still moderately active and poses a moderate risk of starting a wildfire.
Meeker Town Administrator Mandi Etheridge said the town supports the fuel break project. She remembers one of the recent fires causing residents to be put in a pre-evacuation stage on the north side of town, something she said was a bit stressful for people who live there.
She said an incident like the Marshall Fire “brings anxiety to anybody. I think our local emergency response entities are prepared to handle something like that but I think this (project) is a step in the right direction in making sure that we’re careful in the future. We had a couple of bad summers. We don’t want it to get any worse.”
Meeker is home to about 2,200 people.
A Colorado State Forest Service online tool that considers housing density and modeled fire behavior shows that only about 12% of Rio Blanco County’s roughly 6,500 residents live in areas where there is no risk of impact to lives and property from wildfires. About half live in areas at risk of a least moderate impacts to lives and property from wildfire, with more than a quarter living in areas at risk of the highest impacts.
Smercina said the county is getting ready to update its community wildfire protection plan, and he expects the county to pursue more projects like the Meeker one once it starts going through that process.
Maestas expects the BLM to consider more fuel-break projects given the concern about ongoing drought in northwest Colorado.
“I definitely think that that’s definitely something the fire managers are looking ... to try to make everything safer,” he said.
Smercina said the Meeker project could begin this fall, but that could depend on how busy a fire year this is and what resources are available.
The BLM is asking for public comments on the project by Feb. 2, to help it identify any concerns about the proposal. More information on the project and how to comment may be found at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2012510/510.