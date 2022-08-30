Mind Springs Health, the largest provider of mental health and addiction treatment services in Western Colorado, announced its second major staffing move in the past month.
According to a Mind Springs news release, Jessica Schmalz has been promoted to the position of Director of Nursing at West Springs Hospital.
Schmalz began her nursing career at St. Mary’s Medical Center, after graduating with a nursing degree from Colorado Christian University. In 2016, she joined West Springs Hospital, where she worked as a registered nurse/charge nurse while continuing her studies, earning her master’s degree in nursing, with an emphasis in psychiatric mental health, from the University of South Alabama. Since 2021, Schmalz has been providing psychiatric care to patients at West Springs Hospital in her role as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
“I am incredibly honored and excited to take on a leadership role at West Springs,” said Schmalz. “We are currently implementing many changes within the hospital to enhance patient care and reduce admission waiting periods."
Hiring quality nurses is a high priority for Schmalz.
“As we enter fall and young people head back to school, it’s often a time when we see an increase in need for care among adolescents,” she said. “My number one focus right now is increasing our nursing staff, through incentives such as $20,000 sign on bonuses for registered nurses and a strong starting salary of $39 per hour.”
Mind Springs Health is the Western Slope’s largest provider of counseling and therapy for mental wellness and assists individuals and families dealing with and recovering from substance abuse and addiction. Covering a 23,000-square mile area in Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties, Mind Springs Health offers a continuum of mental health care with crisis response services, 13 offices for outpatient treatment, residential substance use disorder treatment, and West Springs Hospital, the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City.
In early August, John Sheehan was hired as the the new president and chief executive officer at Mind Springs Health.
When hired, Sheehan told The Daily Sentinel that his focus was moving the organization past its recent problems, which included a state audit of the mental health provider that found numerous issues.
Over the previous several months, Mind Springs had been under fire from the state agencies that oversee mental health issues, including allegations that prior management had workers falsifying patient assessments to maintain contracts it has with the state.
“I want to move from damage control to a focus on the patient,” he said then. “So the first thing I need to do is heal this team, and make this team feel like I’m here for them, and they’re going to have what they need to do the job. But the next thing is, we need to get focused on what we do, which is take care of patients.”