 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mind Springs faces more scrutiny that CEO says is unfounded

  • Updated
Mind Springs faces more scrutiny that CEO says is unfounded

A recently named chief medical officer at Mind Springs Health, who was fired after about six weeks on the job, and another former employee are making claims that the mental health provider is falling down on the job when it comes to its treatment of adolescent and child patients.

Those complaints, filed last week, are under investigation by Rocky Mountain Health Plans, the details of which are not yet known, said officials with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.

John Sheehan

John Sheehan, Mind Springs Health CEO
080422-John Sheehan 1-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

John Sheehan, president and chief executive officer of Mind Springs Health, confirmed that two former employees, Dr. Frank James and Nurse Practitioner Chelsea Arata, were fired this month for their own alleged actions.
092822 mindsprings 2.jpg

front of mindsprings
092822 mindsprings 3.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

West Springs Hospital West Springs’ mandate covers a 10-county area in western Colorado.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred