A recently named chief medical officer at Mind Springs Health, who was fired after about six weeks on the job, and another former employee are making claims that the mental health provider is falling down on the job when it comes to its treatment of adolescent and child patients.
Those complaints, filed last week, are under investigation by Rocky Mountain Health Plans, the details of which are not yet known, said officials with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.
As a result, Rocky Mountain, which is under contract with the department to handle Medicaid billing, has suspended new authorizations for payments for in-patient mental health services until that investigation is completed.
All of that has the newly named chief executive officer of Mind Springs, John Sheehan, crying foul, saying Rocky has taken this step based on unfounded complaints based on the word of two “disgruntled former employees” with axes to grind, and without any determination that what they are claiming is even true.
“What is actually going on here?” Sheehan said in an interview with The Daily Sentinel. “If I’m going to have to operate in an environment where everybody I fire goes to Rocky Mountain and they stop payment based on what somebody told them versus what they’ve observed themselves, it’s not right.”
Sheehan confirmed that the two former employees, Dr. Frank James and Nurse Practitioner Chelsea Arata, were fired this month for their own alleged actions in dealing with subordinates (by James) and patient care (by Arata), Sheehan said.
James was just named chief medical officer Aug. 15 after working for Mind Springs since January 2021.
While Mind Springs hadn’t planned on reporting the two to the state boards that oversee their licenses to practice — the Colorado Medical Board and Colorado Board of Nursing, respectively — because they have made what the provider says are false claims, it has filed formal reports against the two, Sheehan said.
“I actually witnessed some behavior by him that was abusive toward another colleague, and I asked for an investigation into that behavior, which was conducted by our outside counsel,” he said. “He was fired for cause ... for gross misconduct. There is a clause in his contract that allowed us to do that, and we don’t do that lightly. If he’s going to take shots at the organization, I’m not going to hold back on the details of why he was fired.”
Sheehan said Arata was fired over some demands she had made over a juvenile patient, whom she wanted to be placed in isolation, Sheehan said. When staff wouldn’t comply with her demand, she suggested they purposely agitated the patient in order to justify the teen being placed in isolation, he said.
Neither James nor Arata could be reached for comment.
Sheehan said the two firings were not related to each other, nor to the complaints that they lodged with Rocky Mountain, adding that the two know each other.
“One of the things that I’ve done since I got here is I’ve encouraged the reporting of critical incidents, so our CIRs, critical incident reports, have gone up, which is what you want to see if you’re encouraging transparency,” he said. “If you’re the chief medical officer, and if you’re a provider, if you see something that’s unsafe, everybody here has been retrained and encouraged that that needs to be reported.”
Depending on how the medical and nursing boards rule on those reports from Mind Springs, both could lose their ability to practice in their respective medical fields. James has a license to practice as a physician, and Arata has three nurse practitioner licenses, two for psychiatric/mental health, and one as a registered nurse.
Neither have any history of discipline or board actions, according to the Colorado Division of Professions and Occupations under the Department of Regulatory Agencies.
In a statement, the Department of Health Care Policy confirmed that Rocky Mountain had initiated an investigation on its behalf “into recent complaints involving quality of care concerns at West Springs Hospital,” adding that it has suspended new Medicaid authorizations pending the outcome of that investigation, which began last weekend.
The department said that in the meantime, any Medicaid client in the region in need of services will be referred to other facilities “until we learn more about the recent concerns regarding West Springs Hospital,” adding that substance use residential treatment and outpatient service are not included in the suspension.
Sheehan said that Rocky Mountain’s actions are unfair because it assumes they are guilty without any actual evidence of wrongdoing.
He is particularly irritated over the matter because while Rocky Mountain said that its investigation is confidential, it has already alerted other health care providers in the 10 Western Slope counties it operates not to refer patients to Mind Springs until that investigation is complete.
“They said it was a confidential process, but then they sent out a notice to all their members saying, ‘Don’t go to Mind Springs, they’re terrible and we’re not paying them,’” Sheehan said. “That means St. Mary’s can’t refer people. It disrupts the entire system of care, and nobody has a finding.”
Department officials said that Rocky Mountain will process any delayed claims Mind Springs makes after the investigation is complete, unless that investigation shows any reasons why they shouldn’t be paid.
The mental health provider has come under fire in the past year after more than 50 complaints were filed with three state agencies over various issues, which resulted in an unprecedented audit of Mind Springs’ operations.
The audit was highly critical of how the provider operates, including its management structure and competing boards that had been set up to oversee the provider.
Before it was completed, Mind Springs’ longtime CEO, Sharon Raggio, resigned.
That audit made numerous recommendations, including revamping that management, which led to Sheehan’s ultimate hiring.
In a related aspect to the story, Sheehan said that out of the blue he was forced to close temporarily a building the provider has been using to treat overflow patients from its main hospital because of a cease-and-desist letter the provider received early Wednesday from the newly created Colorado Behavioral Health Administration a day after he said he had already moved its five patients to the main hospital.
That structure, known as Building D, had been the facility the provider had been using before West Springs Hospital had opened about five years ago, and is located at the same address as that facility.
It had been in use for more than 25 years, including the last five as an overflow facility for the main hospital under the same state license that covered the new hospital, Sheehan said.