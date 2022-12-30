John Sheehan, president and chief executive officer of Mind Springs Health, confirmed that two former employees, Dr. Frank James and Nurse Practitioner Chelsea Arata, were fired this month for their own alleged actions.
From left, John Sheehan, president and chief executive officer of Mind Springs Health, and Raynard Ware, senior vice president of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, were brought in this year to right the ship.
John Sheehan, president and chief executive officer of Mind Springs Health, confirmed that two former employees, Dr. Frank James and Nurse Practitioner Chelsea Arata, were fired this month for their own alleged actions.
Christopher Tomlinson
SENTINEL STAFF
From left, John Sheehan, president and chief executive officer of Mind Springs Health, and Raynard Ware, senior vice president of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, were brought in this year to right the ship.
Barton Glasser
A patient common area at West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
The past 12 months have been a somewhat tumultuous time for Mind Springs, a Grand Junction-based mental health provider.
Although some of its issues started in 2021, it was this year the provider faced a lot of scrutiny, which led to its long-time leader resigning amid an unprecedented audit of its operations by three state agencies.
That audit, released in May, called for several structural changes in how it is operated, from the top on down.
While that audit was underway, Mind Springs’ chief executive officer, Sharon Raggio, and executive vice president, Michelle Hoy, resigned in January.
The audit was ordered by the three agencies after nearly 50 complaints — including one whistleblower report over medication management — were filed by county commissioners and community leaders in the 10 counties that Mind Springs serves, including Mesa County.
While officials in the three agencies and Rocky Mountain Health Plans, which is contracted by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to coordinate care and handle behavioral health Medicaid claims and who conducted the audit, first learned about issues with Mind Springs when the mental health provider was the subject of a series of article by the Colorado News Collaborative, a nonprofit news organization that specializes in in-depth reporting.
In some of that reporting, Raggio was unresponsive to questions about issues surrounding Mind Springs, saying she didn’t want to litigate its problems in the press.
The audit was highly critical of how its management and its various boards were structured, saying that led to gaps in communication with its own staff and the communities it serves, and a general lack of transparency, particularly over its finances.
“The MSH board structure is complex, lacks transparency, limits community engagement, excludes specific community board participation, has over-representation in other areas, and is not being leveraged to respond to community needs,” the audit reads.
That “incredibly complex” leadership structure led to issues in providing needed mental and behavioral health services, for which Mind Springs is contracted with the state and several of the Western Slope counties, Patrick Gordon, chief executive officer at Rocky Mountain Health Plans, told The Daily Sentinel at the time.
“There are no fewer than seven legal entities executing Mind Springs’ various programs and functions, overseen by three distinct, somewhat overlapping boards,” Gordon said.
“That structure, we find, has contributed to sort of a disconnect between the community members who serve on the board and the feedback from the community that Mind Springs is organized to serve,” he added. “Suffice to say that corrective action in this area ... would be that the board structure be simplified, to be organized to be much more representative of the community, there would be greater consideration of public input and transparency, greater focus on potential conflicts of interests and, frankly, a much greater focus on holding the senior executives and managers at Mind Springs accountable for their performance.”
The audit also found that, primarily because of those management issues, other problems were created, such as a high turnover rate among staff, patient risks over prescription practices and increasingly limited access to psychiatric and behavioral health services.
One of those involved a whistleblower complaint filed to Rocky Mountain Health Plans by one of Mind Springs’ physicians, who expressed serious concerns about medication management and a lack of peer review and treatment practices for patients.
The audit found that Mind Springs’ prescription practices were placing patients’ well being at risk, in part, because some were being prescribed multiple controlled substances, such as stimulants and sedatives “at high doses.”
Later in the year, the provider faced another audit, this time as a result of complaints filed by two former employees, including one who had been named chief medical officer only six weeks earlier.
The provider’s new chief executive officer, John Sheehan, said both had been fired for cause.
That second audit showed that the provider was 100% in compliance with state regulations, but it did require Mind Springs to open a new mental health emergency facility, which it did in record time.