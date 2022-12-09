State officials have completed yet another audit of Mind Springs, and have certified that the Grand Junction-based mental health provider is in full compliance with state regulations.
Mind Springs had come under state scrutiny, again, after two former employees claimed the provider wasn't properly handling patients in its adolescent and child treatment programs.
But those claims turned out to be without merit, according to an audit by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
"Not only is the hospital in full compliance now, we are moving forward with continuing to hire more staff, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and mental health workers," said John Sheehan, Mind Springs' president and chief executive officer. "With our new hospital administrator, Raynard Ware, now on board, we're confident that not only is our facility safe and providing quality care, but we can become one of the best psychiatric facilities in the country through continued training and education of our staff."
That audit was completed after Rocky Mountain Health Plans had looked into the two former employees' complaints. That Grand Junction insurer is contracted by the state to handle Medicaid claims from the provider.
Sheehan, who took over earlier this year, said that RMHP probe never should have been done, at least not based on accusations from two disgruntled former employees, both of whom were fired with cause. It resulted in the provider not being able to file new Medicaid claims while that investigation was ongoing.
One of those fired employees, Dr. Frank James, had been Mind Springs' chief medical officer, and had only taken that job six months before. The other was Nurse Practitioner Chelsea Arata, who allegedly ordered staff to intentionally agitate a juvenile patient so he could be placed into isolation, Sheehan said.
He sad the new audit was done because the provider didn't have a proper psychiatric emergency department at its West Springs Hospital, something the provider has now addressed.
"We had a CMS corrective action because we weren't running a psychiatric emergency room, which we did in about a month," Sheehan said, adding that creating such a department normally takes nine months to accomplish.
Although open now, that eight-bed department won't begin to start accepting direct transfers from law enforcement in January, meaning those patients will no longer have to wait in emergency rooms at area hospitals.
The 48-bed hospital also is in the process of upgrading and licensing its "Building D," which was being used for overflow patients, but had to be temporarily shuttered because of a licensing issue with the newly created state Behavioral Health Administration.
Once that's done, the hospital will be able to add 16 more beds.
The mental health provider that operates in 10 Western Slope counties has come under fire in the past year after more than 50 complaints were filed with three state agencies over various issues, which resulted in an unprecedented audit of Mind Springs' operations by all three agencies simultaneously.
The audit was highly critical of how the provider was operating, but that was primarily over its management structure and the competing boards that had been set up to oversee the provider. Before it was completed, Mind Springs' longtime CEO, Sharon Raggio, who established that management system, abruptly resigned.
That audit made numerous recommendations, including revamping that management, which led to Sheehan's ultimate hiring.