The United Way of Mesa County Board of Directors announced that Zebulon Miracle has been selected as executive director of the organization.
Miracle succeeds Executive Director Julie Hinkson, who left to join the staff at Rocky Mountain Health Foundation.
“After a very thorough search, the Board is excited to welcome Zebulon Miracle to lead United Way of Mesa County into the future,” said Laura Glatt, president of United Way of Mesa County’s Board of Directors. “Zebulon brings extensive management experience, infectious energy and innovation to our agency.”
Zebulon began his tenure at United Way on June 29. He joins the organization after serving in various curatorial roles at the Museums of Western Colorado and at Gateway Canyons.
A western Colorado native, Miracle has long been passionate about local nonprofit organizations.
He has served on the governing boards of the Community Food Bank, city of Grand Junction Historic Preservation Board, Colorado Canyons Association, and he currently serves on the board of MusicSpark and Visit Grand Junction.
“United Way of Mesa County’s approach of having the community identify needs, find solutions, and raise funds is a model that I am passionate about. I am especially proud that every dollar raised here remains here in Mesa County.” says Miracle. “I firmly believe in the creativity and generosity of our community to find solutions and resources that will improve the lives of every Mesa County resident.”
